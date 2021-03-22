CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 141,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,930,707 shares.The stock last traded at $94.24 and had previously closed at $90.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

