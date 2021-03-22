Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Tops $777,675.73

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $777,675.73 and $2,838.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

