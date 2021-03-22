Critical Contrast: Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Perspecta and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97% Global Blue Group N/A -0.32% -0.31%

Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Perspecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Perspecta shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perspecta and Global Blue Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.04 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.18 Global Blue Group N/A N/A $9.05 million N/A N/A

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perspecta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Perspecta and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta 0 6 0 0 2.00 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perspecta presently has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential downside of 8.98%. Given Perspecta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perspecta is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Summary

Perspecta beats Global Blue Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores. The company offers merchants a range of in-store issuing software solutions to their needs, as well as pre- and post-transaction services to attract and serve international shoppers; and AVPS, including point-of-sale dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services for the retail and hospitality sectors, as well as e-commerce dynamic currency conversion solutions, services, and software for automated teller machines and multi-currency processing for online merchants. It also provides services to international shoppers to reclaim VAT on eligible goods purchased outside their country of origin; and pay for goods and services abroad in their home currency through DCC services. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland. Global Blue Group Holding AG is a subsidiary of SL Globetrotter, L.P.

