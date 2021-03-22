Critical Comparison: BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Community Trust Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank $1.06 billion 3.30 $234.26 million $2.51 13.54 Community Trust Bancorp $235.58 million 3.48 $64.54 million $3.64 12.62

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancorpSouth Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 19.81% 9.37% 1.08% Community Trust Bancorp 25.76% 9.53% 1.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BancorpSouth Bank and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 6 2 0 2.25 Community Trust Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 24.00%. Community Trust Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.75%. Given Community Trust Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Trust Bancorp is more favorable than BancorpSouth Bank.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats BancorpSouth Bank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and offers a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning and annuity products. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing. In addition, the company provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. Further, it offers full service securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, telephone, and Internet banking services. The company operates 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, south central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices in Kentucky; and 1 trust office in Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

