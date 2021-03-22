Critical Analysis: Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theratechnologies and Blueprint Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theratechnologies $63.22 million 5.18 -$12.50 million ($0.14) -24.93 Blueprint Medicines $66.51 million 91.19 -$347.69 million ($7.27) -14.39

Theratechnologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blueprint Medicines. Theratechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blueprint Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Theratechnologies and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theratechnologies -37.22% -135.78% -21.36% Blueprint Medicines 41.08% 43.72% 33.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Theratechnologies and Blueprint Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theratechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 Blueprint Medicines 0 5 8 1 2.71

Theratechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 104.15%. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus price target of $111.79, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Theratechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Theratechnologies is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats Theratechnologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients. The company's pipeline products include F8 Formulation that could be used for the treatment of HIV-associated lipodystrophy; TH-1902 for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer; and TH-1904 for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing pralsetinib for the treatment of RET-altered non-small cell lung cancer, altered solid tumors, medullary thyroid carcinoma, and other solid tumors; BLU-701 and BLU-945, a selective and potent investigational inhibitors of double-mutant EGFR harboring, which are in preclinical stage for patient with EGFR-driven NSCLC. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, an oral and investigational activin-like kinase 2 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

