Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Up 4.7%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.38. 7,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 961,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 in the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

