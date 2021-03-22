CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 121.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRH opened at $45.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.07. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

