Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $485,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.