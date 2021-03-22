Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.9% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $127.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80. The stock has a market cap of $315.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

