Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

RLXXF opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

