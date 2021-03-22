Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRA. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

