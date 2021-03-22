Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

AMTX opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $538.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

