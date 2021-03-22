Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.
AMTX opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $538.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aemetis
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.
