Credit Suisse Group Increases GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $50.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s current price.

GDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.