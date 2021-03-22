Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,613 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Arrow Electronics worth $16,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

NYSE:ARW opened at $109.13 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

