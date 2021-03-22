Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,319,292 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Evergy were worth $16,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $59.54 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.22.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

