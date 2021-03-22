Credit Suisse AG Has $15.17 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Ares Management worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,040 shares of company stock worth $27,950,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

