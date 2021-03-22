Credit Suisse AG Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113,546 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 30,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2,008.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.