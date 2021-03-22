Credit Suisse AG Buys 21,771 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on RARE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RARE stock opened at $124.73 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

