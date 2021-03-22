Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of MSA Safety worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $165,188,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $159.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.