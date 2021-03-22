Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,461 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $233.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.12. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.02 and a twelve month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.