Credit Suisse AG Acquires 14,194 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $375.24 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.02.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

