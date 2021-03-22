Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 157.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,114,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,012 shares of company stock valued at $51,017,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.44. 7,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.97 and a 200 day moving average of $311.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.