Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes $202,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 555 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $384.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.37 and a 200 day moving average of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.71 and a 52 week high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

