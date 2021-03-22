Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,815 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

KEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.