Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 738,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

