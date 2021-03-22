Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 150,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period.

NYSE:AEG opened at $4.83 on Monday. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.65.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

AEG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

