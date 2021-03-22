Contrasting 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) & Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) and Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and Vaccinex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -$27.05 million N/A N/A Vaccinex $520,000.00 153.26 -$31.86 million ($2.47) -1.44

9 Meters Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaccinex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of 9 Meters Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 9 Meters Biopharma and Vaccinex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 9 Meters Biopharma N/A N/A -258.66% Vaccinex N/A N/A -367.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 9 Meters Biopharma and Vaccinex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 9 Meters Biopharma 0 0 6 0 3.00 Vaccinex 0 1 1 0 2.50

9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 185.33%. Vaccinex has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.63%. Given 9 Meters Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 9 Meters Biopharma is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Volatility and Risk

9 Meters Biopharma has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaccinex has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

9 Meters Biopharma beats Vaccinex on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease. The company also develops NM-003, a proprietary long-acting GLP-2 agonist; and NM-004, a double-cleaved mesalamine with an immunomodulator for developing rare and/or orphan indications. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and potentially for other autoimmune disorders; and VX25, a bi-specific natural killer T (NKT) cell stimulator, for the therapeutic application of NKT cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. It has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA to test pepinemab in combination with avelumab checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC patients. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

