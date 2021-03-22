Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $406.34 on Major Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Compound has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $168.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $406.34 or 0.00712401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 423.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 152.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000085 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,685,033 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

