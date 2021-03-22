COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 387,108 shares.The stock last traded at $38.40 and had previously closed at $39.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.53.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

