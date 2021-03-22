Comparing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Group and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 2 4 0 2.67

GeoPark has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.94%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.8% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A GeoPark -25.59% 14.07% 0.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and GeoPark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GeoPark $628.91 million 1.50 $57.76 million $1.58 10.05

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeoPark beats Atlas Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 124.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

