Comparing Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16% Exela Technologies -34.65% N/A -14.81%

This table compares Conduent and Exela Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.47 billion 0.34 -$1.93 billion $0.62 11.42 Exela Technologies $1.56 billion 0.09 -$509.12 million ($1.61) -1.75

Exela Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conduent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Conduent and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Conduent presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.25%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Summary

Conduent beats Exela Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

