Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFRUY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.