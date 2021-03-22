CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 208,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CommScope by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after buying an additional 382,455 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,149 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,352,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 814,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.