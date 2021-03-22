Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 399,092 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,839,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $201,197,000 after purchasing an additional 506,650 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,148,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.