Cloudbric (CLB) Market Cap Hits $14.51 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $58,644.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00018787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.00643237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00023909 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,610,511 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

