Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

CLW opened at $38.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $638.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

