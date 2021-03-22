ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.51 million, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

