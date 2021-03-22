Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $249.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

