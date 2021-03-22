Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,734 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 906.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CR opened at $93.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.84. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

