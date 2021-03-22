Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,859 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $65.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $69.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.