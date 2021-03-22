Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,166 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,314,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,734,000 after acquiring an additional 539,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at $74,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,698,000 after purchasing an additional 663,653 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $32,786,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Avient by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 132,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

