Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,648 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in APi Group by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 123,569 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

APG stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Several brokerages have commented on APG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.