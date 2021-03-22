Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of JKH opened at $374.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.85. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.49 and a one year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

