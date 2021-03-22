Citigroup Inc. Buys New Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 181,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MicroVision at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

MVIS opened at $17.35 on Monday. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.73 and a beta of 3.61.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

