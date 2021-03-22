Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,483 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 269.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $68.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

