Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 28,499 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,499 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,207.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

CHRW stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

