Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 6,441 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Seagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $146.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average of $175.59. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

