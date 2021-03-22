Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

