Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 14,432 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in NetApp by 410.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 650,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 478,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

