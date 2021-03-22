CIBC Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to $20.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WTSHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

